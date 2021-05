Articles

Thursday, 13 May 2021

As we move through the world, what we see is seamlessly integrated with our memory of the broader spatial environment. How does the brain accomplish this feat? A new study reveals that three regions of the brain in the posterior cerebral cortex, which the researchers call 'place-memory areas,' form a link between the brain's perceptual and memory systems.

