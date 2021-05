Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 16:39 Hits: 0

New experiments provide evidence for a decades-old theory that, in the quantum regime, an electron behaves as if it is made of two particles: one particle that carries its negative charge and the other that gives it a magnet-like property called spin. The team detected evidence for this theory in materials called quantum spin liquids.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210513123951.htm