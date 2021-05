Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 15:29 Hits: 2

Colonial Pipeline said Saturday that it has returned its systems to “normal operations” following the ransomware attack last week that forced the major pipeline to shut down.The company said on Twitter that it’s delivering millions of gallons per...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/553703-colonial-pipeline-says-its-returned-to-normal-operations-after