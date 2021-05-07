NRDC: Minnesota Accelerates Toward Cleaner Cars

CHICAGO – Minnesota moved ahead with setting ambitious state standards to cut tailpipe pollution and transition to zero-emission vehicles, after an administrative law judge gave the OK today.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will now move forward to implement the Clean Cars Minnesota plan, which has the support of nearly 50 organizations, including businesses, health groups, unions and environmental advocates. Minnesota would be the first Midwest state to adopt clean car standards.

The following is a statement from Simon Mui, deputy director of the clean vehicles and fuels group at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Minnesota is leading the way with standards that will deliver less pollution and cleaner driving options for all. Adopting these standards is just what we need to help create domestic jobs, boost the economy, protect our families’ health, and address the threat of climate change.

“We look forward to working with groups across the state and the state leadership to bring Clean Cars Minnesota over the finish line.”

For more on the action today and the health and economic benefits of this action, please see this blog from Simon.

