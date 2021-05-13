Two-in-one: Wide-angle monitoring meets high-resolution capture in new camera platform

Category: Environment Hits: 7In most cameras, there is a trade-off between the field-of-view and resolution. Omnidirectional cameras offer a 360-degree field of view but poor resolution. In a new study, researchers design a dual camera-based platform employing an omnidirectional camera for target detection and a separate camera for its high-resolution capture and report an overall improved performance, opening doors to potential applications in security systems.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210513173534.htm