Two-in-one: Wide-angle monitoring meets high-resolution capture in new camera platform

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021

In most cameras, there is a trade-off between the field-of-view and resolution. Omnidirectional cameras offer a 360-degree field of view but poor resolution. In a new study, researchers design a dual camera-based platform employing an omnidirectional camera for target detection and a separate camera for its high-resolution capture and report an overall improved performance, opening doors to potential applications in security systems.

