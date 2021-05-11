The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

In the blood: Which antibodies best neutralize the coronavirus in COVID-19 patients?

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Blood tests to detect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are an important tool for diagnosing the disease, developing potential treatments, and checking vaccine efficacy. Although such tests are available, we have very little understanding on how different antibodies interact with virus antigens. Scientists set out to assess various antigen-specific antibodies and determined which of them had the strongest neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511123826.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version