Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 12:12 Hits: 0

Researchers have developed a new material that prevents infections in wounds - a specially designed hydrogel, that works against all types of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant ones. The new material offers great hope for combating a growing global problem.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511081241.htm