Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 16:37 Hits: 1

DNA is composed of nucleobases represented by the letters A, T, G and C. They form the basis of the genetic code and are present in all living beings. But in a bacteriophage, another base, represented by the letter Z, exists. This exception, the only one observed to date, has long remained a mystery. Scientists have now elucidated the biosynthesis pathway of this base.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511123700.htm