The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scaling down Ionic Transistors to the ultimate limit

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers have developed an atomic-scale ion transistor based on electrically gated graphene channels of around 3 angstrom width which demonstrated highly selective ion transport. They also found that ions move a hundred times faster in such a tiny channel than they do in bulk water. This breakthrough leads to highly switchable ultrafast ion transport that can find important applications in electrochemical and biomedical applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512115558.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version