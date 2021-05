Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 21:21 Hits: 3

Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday that it has begun a restart of its operations after a cyberattack forced the company to shut down late last week, leading to gas shortages on the East Coast.It began the restart at about 5 p.m. Wednesday,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/553224-granholm-colonial-to-restart-operations-today