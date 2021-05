Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 23:49 Hits: 3

A Canadian energy company is continuing to operate a pipeline through Michigan despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) order to shut down. Whitmer on Tuesday ordered Enbridge Energy to stand down its oil and gas pipeline, Line 5, by May 12, saying...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/553259-company-continues-operating-pipeline-through-michigan-despite