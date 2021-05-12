EPA Announces the Selection of Three Projects in Western New York to Receive $1.4 Million for Brownfields Cleanup and Assessment

Category: Environment Hits: 1
05/12/2021
NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing that three Western New York communities have been selected to receive a total of $1.4 million to assess and clean up contaminated properties under the agency’s Brownfields Program. Nationwide, 151 communities will receive 154 grant awards totaling $66.5 million in EPA Brownfields funding through its Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup (MAC) Grants.
This funding will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities across the country in assessing and cleaning up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties. Approximately 50 percent of selected recipients will be receiving EPA Brownfields Grant funding for the first time and more than 85 percent are located in or serving small communities.
“Cleaning up brownfields helps protect the environment and serves as a catalyst to jumpstart much needed economic growth in Western New York communities, often in historically underserved areas,” said EPA acting Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan. “These grants address decades-old sources of pollution and bring together a broad spectrum of stakeholders who work in concert to make their communities better and more sustainable places to live, work and play.”
The selectees and projects in Western New York are:
"The City of Lackawanna is grateful to be among the recipients of a 2021 US EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant, continuing our longstanding working partnership with the EPA,” said Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo. “This valuable funding resource will allow Lackawanna to continue moving forward with redeveloping and reconnecting brownfield land with a legacy of world class multi-modal transportation infrastructure from the city’s storied industrial past, which is essential to our strategic plan for attracting new development investments and jobs to Lackawanna.”
Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh stated: “For over 20 years Niagara County has been a leader in brownfield efforts and the grant award from the federal government will further build upon our progress of assessing brownfield sites throughout the County. By determining the level of contamination, properties can be remediated and returned to productive use creating jobs and new tax revenue.”
Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren said: "As we work together to restore the vitality and prominence of Bull's Head, I am extremely grateful for the Environmental Protection Agency's continued commitment to rebuild and restore this important part of Rochester’s west side. The EPA's award of $800,000 through their Brownfield Grant Program is a critical investment towards our transformative redevelopment at Bull's Head. Together with local resources and the EPA's previous award of $408,000 last year, this historic part of our City is poised for remarkable positive change."
“This federal funding will help our Western New York communities address a legacy of pollution and is great news to New Yorkers living in The City of Rochester, Niagara County, and The City of Lackawanna. This vital funding has the double benefit of eliminating pollution and putting the land back into use for economic development,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer. “I am proud to announce this funding from EPA to address brownfields in Western New York, and I will continue to fight for communities adversely affected by pollution and to preserve Upstate New York’s natural resources.”
“Western New York is still dealing with the remnants of an industrial past that failed to protect the ground, water and air,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “These EPA investments advance initiatives that continue efforts to ensure neighborhoods are safe, clean and healthy for all residents.”
Congressman Joseph Morelle said: “The Bull’s Head area was once a lively and vibrant part of our community, and this investment is an important step toward restoring this neighborhood as a prominent part of Rochester. I am grateful to the Environmental Protection Agency for their commitment to making critical investments that not only clean up underserved parts of our community, but that can transform Rochester for decades to come.”
Congressman Chris Jacobs said: “I commend the EPA for prioritizing brownfield assessment and cleanup in Western New York. These funds will support the restoration and safe reuse of highly contaminated areas within our communities, bringing new life and prosperity into our region. This is another important step toward revitalizing and rebuilding Western New York.”
Today’s grant announcement includes:
The list of the fiscal year 2021 applicants selected for funding is available on the EPA website.
EPA anticipates that it will award the grants once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied by the selected recipients.
Since its inception in 1995, EPA's Brownfields Program has provided nearly $1.76 billion in grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return them to productive reuse. This has led to significant benefits for communities across the country. For example,
For more information on Brownfields Grants, visit the EPA website.
For more information on EPA's Brownfields Program, visit the EPA website.
Source: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-announces-selection-three-projects-western-new-york-receive-14-million-brownfields