Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Many industrial processes emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are hazardous to human health. In a new study, scientists tailor the catalytic activity of hydroxyapatite, a mineral contained in human bones, using mechanical stress. This method was inexpensive and resulted in a 100% VOC conversion.

