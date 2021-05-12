The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gold leaf could help diagnose viral infections in low-resource settings

Gold leaf -- gold metal hammered into thin sheets -- is used by artists and crafters to gild picture frames, artwork and clothing. Despite its luxurious appearance, the material is affordable and available at most craft stores. Now, researchers have developed gold leaf electrodes that, in combination with a CRISPR-based assay, could sensitively detect human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA in human samples. The method also could be modified to diagnose other viral infections.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512083422.htm

