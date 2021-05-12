The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Interactive typeface for digital text

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Researchers have developed a computer font that adapts its appearance based on the user's interaction with the text. ''AdaptiFont'' measures a user's reading speed and interactively changes the font's shape seamlessly and continuously to allow the user to read text more easily. By employing an artificial intelligence algorithm, new personalized fonts are generated on the fly in such a way that they increase an individual reader's reading speed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512143558.htm

