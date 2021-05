Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 20:26 Hits: 11

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Wednesday that is rescinding a Trump-era rule that would have enabled public input on agency guidance. The agency said in a statement that its rescission would restore its ability to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/553203-epa-rescinds-trump-rule-allowing-public-to-weigh-in-on-agency