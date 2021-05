Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 13:20 Hits: 5

Researchers found that people may be less likely to take health advice from an AI doctor when the robot knows their name and medical history. On the other hand, patients want to be on a first-name basis with their human doctors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511092004.htm