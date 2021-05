Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 16:36 Hits: 5

To deliver reliable mechanical and electric properties, nanomaterials must have consistent, predictable shapes and surfaces, as well as scalable production techniques. Engineers are solving this problem by vaporizing metals within a magnetic field to direct the reassembly of metal atoms into predictable shapes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511123601.htm