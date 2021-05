Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 19:04 Hits: 5

Colonial Pipeline expects to make a decision on fully resuming operations by the end of Wednesday after it was forced to shut down due to a ransomware attack, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.Speaking at Tuesday’s White House press...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/552922-granholm-colonial-will-be-ready-for-full-restart-decision-by-end-of