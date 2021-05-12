How fasting diets could harm future generations

Articles

New research which shows that fasting diets could harm the health of future generations. Fasting diets have risen in popularity in recent years, however little is known about the long-term impact of these diets, particularly for future generations. The new study reveals that reduced food intake in roundworms has a detrimental effect on three generations of offspring - particularly when those descendants have access to unlimited food.

