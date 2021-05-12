The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How fasting diets could harm future generations

Category: Environment Hits: 6

New research which shows that fasting diets could harm the health of future generations. Fasting diets have risen in popularity in recent years, however little is known about the long-term impact of these diets, particularly for future generations. The new study reveals that reduced food intake in roundworms has a detrimental effect on three generations of offspring - particularly when those descendants have access to unlimited food.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511201128.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version