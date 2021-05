Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 20:50 Hits: 6

Fuel supply shortages from the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack are hitting airlines at a time when the industry is just beginning to emerge from the coronavirus recession.The 5,500-mile pipeline services seven airports in the eastern part of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/552965-airlines-start-to-feel-colonial-pipeline-pinch