Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 23:40 Hits: 7

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said Tuesday it is considering issuing a temporary waiver to allow fuel to be delivered to U.S. ports as parts of the East Coast face a gas crunch following the hack of Colonial Pipeline.The DOT said in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/553004-feds-consider-shipping-waiver-for-fuel-after-colonial-pipeline