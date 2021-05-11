Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, The Baker Technical Institute, South Central Oregon Economic Development District and the City of Chiloquin are selected for $2.3 million in EPA Brownfields redevelopment funding

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

Brownfields funds will be used to conduct assessments, cleanup planning, and cleanup to rejuvenate formerly contaminated properties in four Oregon communities

SEATTLE - The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. Baker Technical Institute, South Central Oregon Economic Development District and the City of Chiloquin have all been selected for funding under EPA’s Brownfields Assessment Grant and Multipurpose Grant programs. Funding will be awarded following submission of comprehensive work plans.

In EPA’s Region 10 (Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington), a total of nine projects have been selected to receive nearly $4.1 million in EPA Brownfields funding. Nationwide, 151 communities have been selected to receive 154 grant awards totaling $66.5 million in EPA Brownfields funding . Brownfields grants often spark robust local and regional redevelopment campaigns, helping to build stronger neighborhoods and spurring local economies.

Michelle Pirzadeh, EPA Acting Regional Administrator in Seattle, is pleased to announce the agency’s most recent round of Brownfields investments in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

“It’s really all about our tribal, state and local partners,” Pirzadeh said. “They have enthusiastically embraced Brownfields redevelopment and its positive community impact. Time and time again, we see how strong local leadership coupled with the infusion of federal funds can breathe new life into idle properties.”

EPA Brownfields Grants provide funding to carry out a range of eligible assessment and cleanup activities with a proposed target area, such as a neighborhood, a number of neighboring towns, a district, a corridor, a shared planning area or a census tract. Since its inception in 1995, EPA's Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program has grown into a proven, results-oriented program that has changed the way communities address and manage contaminated property.

Oregon selectees:

Baker Technical Institute, Baker City and La Grande, OR

Assessment Grant - $600,000

EPA has selected the Baker Technical Institute for a Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant. Community-wide grant funds will be used to conduct 20 Phase I and 12 Phase II environmental site assessments. Grant funds also will be used to develop four cleanup plans and two area-wide plans and support community engagement activities. Assessment activities will focus on major commercial districts and corridors within the cities of Baker City and La Grande. Priority sites include former gas stations, dry cleaners, auto service stations, and abandoned residential buildings. Coalition partners are the City of Baker City, the City of La Grande, and Eastern Oregon University. CONTACT: Mr. Robbie Langrell, Brownfield Program Director, Phone: (541) 524-2600

City of Chiloquin, OR

Assessment Grant - $300,000

EPA has selected the City of Chiloquin for a Brownfields Assessment Grant. Community-wide grant funds will be used to conduct eight Phase I and four Phase II environmental site assessments. Grant funds also will be used to develop three cleanup plans and one market study, conduct at least four public meetings and two planning charettes, and develop a community involvement plan. Assessment activities will target properties on West Chocktoot Street in downtown Chiloquin. The entire city is located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone. Priority sites include the Former Markwardt Brothers Garage and the HIRVI Building that was used for commercial purposes and contains a historic single-story masonry building. CONTACT: Ms. Cathy Stuhr, Project Director, Phone: (503) 702-4974

Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon, Oregon City, OR

Multipurpose Grant - $800,000

EPA has selected the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon for a Brownfields Multipurpose Grant. Grant funds will be used to complete assessment and cleanup actions at the 23-acre former Blue Heron Paper Mill property in historic downtown Oregon City, which is located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone. Grant funds also will be used to conduct community involvement activities, including developing a public involvement plan and planning at least five community meetings. CONTACT: Mr. Ryan Webb, Project Director, Phone: (503) 879-2404

South Central Oregon Economic Development District, Lake County, OR

Assessment Grant - $600,000

EPA has selected the South Central Oregon Economic Development District for a Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant. Community-wide grant funds will be used to conduct ten Phase I and five Phase II environmental site assessments, and develop cleanup and reuse plans. Grant funds also will be used to develop an inventory of sites, develop a community involvement plan, and plan and facilitate public meetings. Assessment activities will focus on Lake County, including the Town of Lakeview and the City of Paisley. Priority sites include Don’s Market, a former gas station and convenience store, the Heryford Building, a former mercantile store and Elks Lodge, and the Round Up Tavern in Lakeview; the Carlon Lumber Mill and Paisley Mercantile Assemblage in Paisley; and Robins Gas Station in Silver Lake, an unincorporated community in Lake County. Coalition partners are the Town of Lakeview, the City of Paisley, and Lake County. CONTACT: Ms. Betty Riley, Executive Director, Phone: (541) 884-5593

EPA’s Region 10 serves communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and 271 Tribal Nations. Learn more about EPA’s work in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest at: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-10-pacific-northwest .

