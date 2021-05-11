Salt Lake County, Utah to receive $600,000 to advance property cleanup and redevelopment

Category: Environment Hits: 2
SALT LAKE CITY -- Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing that Salt Lake County, Utah will receive a $600,000 Brownfields assessment grant to complete environmental assessments with coalition partners in Salt Lake City and Murray City to advance the redevelopment of several targeted Brownfields properties.
Salt Lake County is among 151 communities nationwide selected to receive 154 grant awards totaling $66.5 million in EPA Brownfields funding through the agency’s Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup Grant programs This funding will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities across the country in assessing and cleaning up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties. Approximately 50 percent of selected recipients will be receiving EPA Brownfields Grant funding for the first time and more than 85 percent are located in or serving small communities.
“Salt Lake County and its coalition partners have built a track record of success in using EPA Brownfields grants to create new economic opportunities in communities,” said Mark A. Smith, EPA Region 8 director of the Land, Chemicals, and Redevelopment Division. “This grant will help advance the redevelopment of several targeted properties and make them available for productive reuse.”
Salt Lake County will use the EPA Brownfields assessment grant with coalition partners Salt Lake City and Murray City to conduct environmental site assessments at dozens of properties, including locations at Camp Kearns, the Seven Peaks Waterpark site, the Murray City Central Business District and the Magna Main Street target areas. Priority sites include parcels at a former Army base that were formerly occupied by warehouses, mechanic shops, and light industry; a commercial water park that has been vacant since 2018 and several sites within a historic residential and commercial district.
“Salt Lake County and our Coalition partners, Murray City and Salt Lake City, are thrilled to receive another community-wide assessment grant,” said Salt Lake County Economic Development Director Jevon Gibb. “Under previous grants, we have been able assess key properties that have facilitated redevelopment and public health improvements throughout the county. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the EPA on this great program.”
“Under our current grant,” Gibb continued, “we were also able to prepare properties to utilize Salt Lake County’s EPA-funded Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund. In short, after helping identify the environmental issues, we partnered with the EPA and developers to make loans that solve the issues. This teamwork creates huge impact for our region, and we are grateful to the EPA and our coalition partners.”
The list of the fiscal year 2021 applicants selected for funding is available here: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy-2021-brownfields-multipurpose-assessment-and-cleanup-grants[1]
EPA anticipates that it will award the grants once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied by the selected recipients.
Background
Since its inception in 1995, EPA's Brownfields Program has provided nearly $1.76 billion in grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return them to productive reuse. This has led to significant benefits for communities across the country. For example,
For more on the Brownfields Grants: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/types-epa-brownfield-grant-funding[2]
For more on EPA’s Brownfields Program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields [3]
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/salt-lake-county-utah-receive-600000-advance-property-cleanup-and-redevelopment