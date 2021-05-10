The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Intersection of 2D materials results in entirely New materials

Physics researchers discover that assembling 2D materials into a 3D arrangement does not just result in 'thicker' 2D materials but instead produces entirely new materials. The nanomesh technologically is simple to produce and offers tunable material properties to meet the demands of future applications. The team's next goal is to use the nanomesh on Silicon (Si) waveguides to develop quantum optical communications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510085848.htm

