Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 14:43 Hits: 2

Climate change, a pandemic or the coordinated activity of neurons in the brain: In all of these examples, a transition takes place at a certain point from the base state to a new state. Researchers have discovered a universal mathematical structure at these so-called tipping points. It creates the basis for a better understanding of the behavior of networked systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510104331.htm