Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 14:43 Hits: 2

Watching meaningful films - those that we find moving and poignant - can make us feel more prepared to deal with life's challenges and want to be a better person, a new study found. The findings point to one reason why people may choose to see movies that make them sad as well as happy and that may explore difficult subjects that aren't always uplifting.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510104345.htm