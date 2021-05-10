SARS-CoV-2 research: Second possible effective mechanism of remdesivir discovered

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 15:35 Hits: 5

After infection, SARS-CoV-2 causes the host cell to produce new virus particles and suppresses host cell defence mechanisms. Virus protein nsP3 plays a central role in the latter process. Using structural analyses, researchers have now discovered that a decomposition product of the remdesivir binds to nsP3. This previously unknown effective mechanism may be important for the development of new drugs to combat RNA viruses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510113530.htm