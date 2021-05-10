NRDC: Biden Demonstrates That Infrastructure is Serious

WASHINGTON – President Biden will discuss his plans to invest in the future today, demonstrating his seriousness in revitalizing the economy, creating good jobs, and protecting our health and our communities.

The following is a comment from Stephanie Gidigbi Jenkins, a director for policy and partnerships at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“America needs the investments that will help us create jobs and build a just society for the future, correcting the legacy of racial injustice and helping protect us from the threats of climate change. We endured four years in which infrastructure week became a punchline. Now President Biden is demonstrating real leadership during this era.

“We look forward to working with Congress to get the president’s historic proposals enacted into law. The American people are demanding nothing less.”



