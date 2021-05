Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 18:21 Hits: 0

In quantum mechanics, the Heisenberg uncertainty principle dictates that the position and speed of an object cannot both be known fully precisely at the same time. Researchers now show that two vibrating drumheads, the size of a human hair, can be prepared in a quantum state which evades the uncertainty principle.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506142138.htm