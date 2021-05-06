Researchers develop new metal-free, recyclable polypeptide battery that degrades on demand

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

The introduction of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries has revolutionized technology as a whole, leading to major advances in consumer goods across nearly all sectors. Battery-powered devices have become ubiquitous across the world. While the availability of technology is generally a good thing, the rapid growth has led directly to several key ethical and environmental issues surrounding the use of Li-ion batteries.

