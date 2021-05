Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 20:36 Hits: 8

Researchers made a surprising finding while examining areas where sand flies rear their young: a new species of bacteria that is highly attractive to pregnant sand flies. The findings could advance the production of ecologically safe baits or traps to reduce sand fly populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506163614.htm