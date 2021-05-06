Mathematical model predicting disease spread patterns

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 20:36 Hits: 9

A team of environmental engineers, alerted by the unusual wealth of data published regularly by county health agencies throughout the pandemic, began researching new methods to describe what was happening on the ground in a way that does not require obtaining information on individuals' movements or contacts. A new model predicts where a disease will spread from an outbreak, in what patterns and how quickly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506163643.htm