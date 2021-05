Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 11:00 Hits: 47

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a climate-scoffing populist whose allies are hacking away at the Amazon, the rainforest that sucks up vast amounts of the world's carbon pollution.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/05/08/biden-amazon-bolsonaro-485836