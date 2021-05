Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 20:00 Hits: 5

A bacterial protein helps to stop transcription -- the process of making RNA copies of DNA to carry out the functions of the cell -- by causing the cellular machinery that transcribes the DNA to pause at the appropriate spots in the genome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210507160000.htm