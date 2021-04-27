NRDC: New York Will Phase Out Fossil Fuel-Powered Vehicles by 2035

The State of New York passed legislation that will require sales of new cars and light trucks to be zero-emission by 2035. The law requires larger trucks and bus sales to do the same by 2045. This commitment aligns with a recent bipartisan letter to President Biden sent by New York and 11 other states urging him to phase out new sales of gasoline and diesel-powered cars and light trucks by 2035.

The following is a statement by Kathy Harris, Clean Vehicles and Fuels Advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This is a significant step to reduce dangerous pollution from the transportation sector, while improving air quality and the health of New Yorkers. An equitable transition to a zero-emission transportation sector is vital to fighting the worsening climate crisis and to achieve the state’s ambitious climate goals. We support New York State efforts to advance more bold transportation policies, including the Advanced Clean Truck Rule and utility support for electric vehicles.”

# # #

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​