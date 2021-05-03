Senator Padilla Proposes Protection of One Million Acres of CA Public Land

SACRAMENTO – Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif) announced Monday that he is introducing legislation to increase protection of more than one million acres of public lands and 500 miles of rivers in California.

A statement follows from Kate Poole, senior director of the water initiative at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Protecting public lands and waters in California will give our planet a fighting chance to allow biodiversity to thrive and our warming planet to cool off. Open spaces and access to nature bolster our health and well-being. This type of thoughtful leadership is needed now more than ever.”

