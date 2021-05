Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 12:00 Hits: 2

To test bats’ sense of the speed of sound, researchers put them in an atmosphere that alters it. No word on whether the helium made the bats sound funny.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/bats-raised-in-helium-rich-air-reveal-key-to-echolocation