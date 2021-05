Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 21:42 Hits: 3

A court ruling on Friday has paved the way for Minnesota to adopt California’s clean car standards. In her Friday ruling, Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig approved the state’s adoption of the standards, which are expected to increase the share of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/552418-court-ruling-paves-the-way-for-minnesota-to-adopt-clean-car