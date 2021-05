Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:54 Hits: 0

Researchers have discovered previously unknown non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) involved in regulating the gene expression of vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGF), the master regulators of angiogenesis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506105400.htm