Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

Trust, safety and security are the most important factors affecting passengers' attitudes towards self-driving cars. Younger people felt their personal security to be significantly better than older people. The findings are from a study into passengers' attitudes towards, and experiences of, self-driving cars.

