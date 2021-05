Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) this week signed a measure that would eliminate most limits on hunting wolves in the state.Under the law, which will take effect in the months ahead, private contractors and hunters in the state will be authorized to kill...

