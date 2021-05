Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 15:20 Hits: 3

China’s 2019 greenhouse gas emissions exceeded those of the U.S. and other major developed nations combined, according to a report by research firm The Rhodium Group released Thursday.The report put China’s proportion of worldwide emissions at 27...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/552127-china-emitted-more-greenhouse-gasses-than-us-developed-world