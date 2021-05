Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 18:46 Hits: 0

Rebecca Rockefeller Lambert and Peter Gill Case, two heirs to the Rockefeller family’s oil fortune, have pledged a total of $30 million in support of an effort that aims to combat new fossil fuel development.The 10-year funding initiative, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/552198-heirs-to-rockefeller-fortune-launch-effort-to-slow-oil-and-gas