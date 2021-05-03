Microfossil found in Scottish Highlands could be 'missing link' in early animal evolution

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 May 2021

A team of scientists has discovered the fossil of an organism with two distinct cell types that is likely the oldest of its kind ever recorded -- revealing multicellularity perhaps 400 million years before it first appeared in animals, they report. The discovery in the Scottish Highlands suggests that cell differentiation and segregation occurred at least one billion years ago and may have occurred in freshwater lakes rather than the ocean.

