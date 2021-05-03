The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Microfossil found in Scottish Highlands could be 'missing link' in early animal evolution

Category: Environment Hits: 5

A team of scientists has discovered the fossil of an organism with two distinct cell types that is likely the oldest of its kind ever recorded -- revealing multicellularity perhaps 400 million years before it first appeared in animals, they report. The discovery in the Scottish Highlands suggests that cell differentiation and segregation occurred at least one billion years ago and may have occurred in freshwater lakes rather than the ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210503135635.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version