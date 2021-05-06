The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Environmental Racism Explained

Category: Environment Hits: 8

Environmental Racism Explained

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Environmental Racism Explained

This excerpt from “What Is Environmental Racism? 10 Facts About How It Works” was written by Ivana Ramirez for Teen Vogue is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story:

Lingering sunlight and suggestions of swelter are lifting spirits across the United States. For many, the spring air marks a transition out of the seasonal depression that comes with winter. For others, however, rising temperatures mean it’s time to find a cooling center.

These centers, which are used by cities like New York to provide air-conditioning for residents who don’t have it at home, are the end result of a decades-long fight against “environmental racism,” a term which refers to environmental injustice that occurs both in practice and policy. Factors like rising temperatures and a pandemic affect how comfortably people can live in their communities, and more often than not discomforts fall disproportionately on communities of color.

Young people have advocated for an intersectional approach to the climate crisis that addresses the realities of environmental racism. Here’s what to know about the unexpected effects of discriminatory environmental policies.

READ 10 Facts About How Environmental Racism Works

TELL PRESIDENT BIDEN: THANK YOU FOR ACTING ON CLIMATE & ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/MomsCleanAirForce/~3/umW_VQ27tOI/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version