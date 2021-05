Articles

Many people with diabetes endure multiple, painful finger pricks each day to measure their blood glucose. Now, researchers have developed a device that can measure glucose in sweat with the touch of a fingertip, and then a personalized algorithm provides an accurate estimate of blood glucose levels.

