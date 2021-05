Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021

A previously underappreciated part of the body's natural defense against SARS-CoV-2, called non-RBD-directed antibodies, actually plays a major role in combating the virus, according to a new study. That's good news for scientists designing the next generation of vaccines to protect against variants of the virus or future emerging coronaviruses.

