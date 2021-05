Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 15:13 Hits: 13

A new study details the earliest modern human burial in Africa. The remains of a 2.5 to 3 year-old child were found in a flexed position, deliberately buried in a shallow grave directly under the sheltered overhang of the cave. The interment at Panga ya Saidi joins increasing evidence of early complex social behaviors in Homo sapiens.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210505111340.htm