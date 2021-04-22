Biden Commits to Slashing U.S. Climate Emissions 50-52 Percent by 2030

WASHINGTON — President Biden today has committed the United States to cutting greenhouse emissions 50 to 52 percent, compared to the 2005 baseline, by 2030.

Mitchell Bernard, president of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“This weds climate action to equitable recovery at home and U.S. leadership abroad. It aligns national policy with the minimum that science demands, the economy needs, and the global community is counting on the country to provide.

“Global leadership begins at home, and Biden is leading by example. This pledge rises to the urgency of the task. It’s ambitious yet achievable. We can do this—and do it in a way that creates millions of good-paying jobs, makes our communities healthier and our society more equitable.”

